Teen wanted for kidnapping 1-year-old in New Jersey: officials

Authorities are searching for a New Jersey teen accused of kidnapping an infant over the weekend.

Akera Johns, 16, is wanted for kidnapping after authorities say she refused to 1-year-old Hakeem Hintzen to his mother last Friday.

The pair were first reported missing Saturday morning in Vineland, New Jersey. Johns is described by police as a "family friend" to Hintzen.

Authorities on Monday said Johns and Hintzen were last seen near the intersection of 32nd Street & Susquehanna Avenue in Strawberry Mansion.

Police describe Johns as 5-foot-10, 140 pounds with red and black braided hair. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and black jeans with black and white slides.

Hintzen, who will turn 2 in March, is described by police as 2-feet-tall, 35 pounds, who was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gray sweatpants and gray shoes.

Anyone with information on the missing pair should contact police immediately.