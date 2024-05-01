Video: $190,000 in cash stolen from Tesla at gas station in Bucks County

A man has been arrested after police say he broke into a vehicle and took nearly $200,000 from its back seat this week.

On Monday, police were called to the Conoco Gas Station on Knights Road in Bensalem for the staggering theft.

Surveillance video showed the suspect breaking the window of a Tesla and grabbing at least two cardboard boxes.

He then tossed both boxes into his vehicle, where a woman could be seen sitting in the front seat.

The boxes were filled with $190,000 in cash, according to authorities.

The victim, a skills machine company owner, told police he was servicing a machine inside the gas station at the time.

Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Christopher Plytas, who was taken into custody on Tuesday by undercover officers.

A search of his apartment and vehicle revealed narcotics, paraphernalia, clothing and approximately $40,000.

Police say they are investigating whether the theft was a targeted operation.