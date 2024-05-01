Teen girl in custody after grandmother fatally stabbed in West Philadelphia home: police

Philadelphia police say a domestic dispute between a woman and her teen granddaughter took a deadly turn early Wednesday morning.

The 15-year-old suspect called 911 from a home on Cobbs Creek Parkway between Spruce and Delancey just after 2 a.m.

After gaining entry through a front window, officers found the 67-year-old woman stabbed upstairs.

The woman, who is said to be the girl's legal guardian, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the girl is now in custody, and being questioned at police headquarters. A knife was also recovered from the scene.