Missing kayaker's body found in Schuylkill River, police say

A tragic turn of events as the body of a man missing after he went kayaking has been found.

Investigators say the man, who they did not publicly identify, launched his kayak from Upper Merion Boathouse Monday morning and never returned.

The man’s journey was pieced together by investigators after Upper Merion Township Police took a call from a resident stating they heard a man call for help about one mile upstream of the boathouse on the Schuylkill River.

An exhaustive search was launched by the Upper Merion Crew Team, using boats and drones.

Related article

They found the man’s vehicle at the boathouse Tuesday and by the afternoon, the man’s kayak was found at the base of the dam.

Crews also found some items belonging to the man snagged in a downed tree about 1,000 feet upstream from the boathouse.

The search for the missing man continued Wednesday.

Officials stated they did locate the man in the Schuylkill River Thursday evening, just before 6 p.m. His body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No additional details were released.