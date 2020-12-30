New Jersey to lift 'pause' on indoor sports on Jan. 2

New Jersey officials will lift the pause on indoor sports on January 2nd.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement during a press conference Wednesday afternoon and stressed that the absolute capacity for all indoor sports is ten people maximum.

The hard limit of ten people maximum includes all necessary athletes, coaches, and referees. Also, although the restriction will lift teams will not be allowed to travel out of state.

New Jersey has also seen daily numbers of new infections break records over the past few weeks but those numbers have reportedly stayed steady for the last month.

Gov. Phil Murphy has called the spike in cases "alarming" but took a more measure approach when announcing new restrictions.

"We think those are steps that will help, and we reserve the right, unfortunately, to take more steps if we need to," Murphy added at the time.

