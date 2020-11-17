Gov. John Carney implements new restrictions as coronavirus cases surge

Delaware Governor John Carney announced revised restrictions and guidelines Tuesday as coronavirus cases continue to surge.

The new measures are aimed at curbing the surge of COVID-19 cases seen across much of the country.

Among new or additional steps taking place Monday, Nov. 23:

No more than 10 people at gatherings in private homes

Larger gatherings, such as weddings, funerals or houses of worship, among other events, are to have no more than 30 percent of a building’s fire capacity and a total of 50 people.

No more than 50 people are permitted at outdoor gatherings. Gatherings of up to 250 people must be approved by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

Restaurants are limited to servicing no more than 30 percent of fire capacity indoors. Allowances will be made for outdoor service.

The order prohibits Delaware youth sports organizations, teams and venues from hosting tournaments or participating in tournaments with out-of-state-teams. That portion of the order is effective Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 a.m.

Officials continue to recommend that K-12 public schools operate in a hybrid model with a mix of in-person and remote instruction.

“These are difficult decisions, but we face a difficult and challenging winter,” said Gov. Carney. “COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in Delaware and across the country. Nearly 250,000 Americans, including 736 Delawareans, have already lost their lives to this virus. Our focus must be on protecting lives.”

An expansion of Delaware’s Relief Grants Program was also announced. This program is designed to help businesses struggling with COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information on Delaware's coronavirus response, visit their website, here.

