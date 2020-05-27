New Jersey wedding venue will host mini wedding during pandemic at low cost

A New Jersey wedding venue is helping people get married without the crazy costs. All you need is a mask and someone to marry, and for $295 dollars, The Red Barn does the rest.

Newly remodeled and now reopened, The Red Barn in Carneys Point, New Jersey, announced it is available for mini weddings that follow Governor Phil Murphy’s executive order.

With two witnesses by their side, couples can get married outside by the gazebo or inside.

Manager Chelsey Schatzan says the $295 wedding package includes decorations and they’ll add flowers, centerpieces, an aisle runner, and provide an officiant.

The entire ceremony will be live-streamed so that family and friends can witness the I-dos virtually.

If you’re ready to walk down the aisle, The Red Barn is booking these mini weddings immediately.

Advertisement

For more information, please click here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP