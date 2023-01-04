New Jersey woman pleads guilty to 2019 murder of her toddler son

article

A New Jersey woman is found guilty of the 2019 murder of her toddler son, a court ruled Wednesday.

In 2019, Bridgeton police say Nakira Griner, who was 24 at the time, reported that her then 23-month-old son, Daniel Griner Jr. had been abducted while she was walking to the store.

Authorities say a child abduction response team responded to Griner's reports by initiating a search in coordination with city and state police, prosecutors, and bloodhounds from New Jersey Park Police.

The following day, at around 3 a.m., police say the boy's desecrated remains were discovered in the family's yard on Woodland Drive in Bridgeton. An autopsy concluded that the child had died from blunt force trauma.

Years later, after a two-week jury trial, authorities say Griner, now 28, has been found guilty of first degree murder, second degree desecration of human remains, second degree endangering the welfare of a child, fourth degree tampering with evidence, and second degree false public alarm.

Griner's sentencing is scheduled for February 21 at 1:30 p.m. Authorities say she will face a sentence of mandatory life imprisonment without elibility for parole.