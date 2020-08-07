Expand / Collapse search

New Jersey woman searching for pet peacock

Atlantic County
HAMMONTON, N.J. - A Hammonton, New Jersey woman is desperately searching for her pet peacock.

Ellen Wissing is hoping her beloved peacock Rossi hears her calls. He has been missing for two weeks.

The 5-year-old peacock heft their Hammonton farm two weeks ago while Ellen was out of town.

"So we started looking for him.  Everybody was walking through the woods. I was posting it on Facebook — my peacocks gone," Ellen said.

The Mullica Township Police Department shared at least one sighting on its Facebook page. Rossi was looking pretty comfy in a stranger's backyard but when the storms hit he went missing.

Ellen thinks he was lured away by a female wild turkey. Chasing love is okay but in the meantime he’s breaking Ellen’s heart.

"They’re like you having children. Well, they’re my children. They’re my life. I love them," Ellen said.

If you have any information, please contact Ellen Wissing at 609-457-5540.

