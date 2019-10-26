New Lyft program offering free rides to job interviews and first three weeks of employment

article

Lyft is doing their part to help make sure everyone can get a ride to work, no matter their finanical situation.

The ride-sharing company has launched their new Jobs Access Program in more than 35 cities across the country that will offer free rides to and from job interviews and free rides during their first three weeks of employment.

A recent Oxford study says that commuting time as the single strongest factor in the odds of escaping poverty. Lyft states that 44-percent of their rides start or end in low income areas.

"For the unemployed, reliable transportation to a job interview or to the first few weeks of work can mean the difference between successful, long-term employment and lost opportunities," the company said on their website. "So we’ve partnered with several leading national and local organizations dedicated to workforce development in order to deliver free or discounted rides to people making their way through the employment pipeline."

As for Florida, the program is in effect for Lyft riders in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, and the Tampa Bay area. You can find the complete list of cities HERE.

The Job Access Program will offer the following three services:

Rides to/from job training programs

Rides to/from job interviews

Rides to/from the first three weeks of employment, until individuals receive their first paycheck and begin to pay for their own transportation

Lyft has partnered with 10 organizations to get the Jobs Access Program started, including Goodwill and the National Down Syndrome Society.

"There are roughly two million people living with disabilities in the United States. Of those two million, nearly 30 percent, or 560,000 people, are unable to leave their home because of transportation barriers. The ability to get around easily, especially for employment in the disability community, is crucial to the future.”

To find out more about the Jobs Access Program, go HERE.