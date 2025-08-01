New mural unveiled in South Philly honors abolitionist William Still and his family

The side of the brick building at 625 S. Delhi Street is now covered by the William Still and Family mural.

What we know:

This location is not only where the civil rights activist lived, but it also operated as an Underground Railroad way station—helping hundreds of enslaved people seeking freedom.

"He persevered and he wanted to help others in the city of Philadelphia," said Samuel C. Still III, second great-grandnephew of William Still.

On Friday, Mural Arts Philadelphia unveiled the new mural and several of Sill’s defendants attended. The design was actually created in collaboration with many of them. Although there are smaller images of Still in the city, the family says it’s about time he is recognized to this magnitude.

"It’s amazing," said Still. "It’s been long coming. It’s been a dream of mine for awhile that he be recognized in the city of Philadelphia."

Still was born in Burlington County to parents who escaped from slavery. He then moved to Philly in his 20s, where he also became a businessman, author, and entrepreneur.

The mural is also dedicated to Still’s family.

Pictured next to him is his daughter, Dr. Caroline V. Still Anderson, who became the first African American licensed physician in Philadelphia and one of America’s first Black women doctors.

Ernel Martinez is the artist of this Mural Arts project. It is part of a tribute called Legacy Reclaimed—paying homage to the 7th Ward’s Black history.

"We wanted to make sure that if we’re going to capture it, that we’re being honest, we’re being truthful and we’re being committed to the truth and the history of it," said Martínez.