New study links eating poultry to cancer for first time

A new study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health links poultry to different types of cancers that include melanoma, prostate cancer, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Link to study

"Poultry intake was positively associated with risk for malignant melanoma (HR per 30 g/day increment in intake 1.20, 95% CI 1.00–1.44), prostate cancer (1.11, 1.02–1.22) and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (1.26, 1.03–1.55)," the study says.

Chicken and other types of poultry are often considered a healthy alternative to red meat. This study marks the first time poultry has been linked to cancer.

However, study researchers from Oxford University say "the positive associations of poultry intake with prostate cancer and non-Hodgkin lymphoma require further investigation."