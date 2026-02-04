Students rally to save Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School in Roxborough

The Brief Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School in Roxborough is facing possible closure under a new district plan. Students, teachers and community members gathered to protest, highlighting the school's unique environmental programs. The Philadelphia School Board will review closure recommendations on Feb. 28, with changes not taking effect until the 2027-2028 school year.



Students, teachers and supporters packed the auditorium at Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School in Roxborough, rallying to save the school from a proposed closure plan by the Philadelphia School District.

Community rallies to save Lankenau Environmental Science Magnet High School

What we know:

Lankenau is one of 20 Philadelphia schools recommended for closure, with students potentially merging into Roxborough High School and the building slated for affordable workforce housing or job creation, according to the district.

The school, located near the Schuylkill Wildlife Center, offers hands-on programs like beekeeping, aquaponics, hydroponics and ecological internships.

Teacher Erica Stefanovich said, "We have access to almost 400 acres of wildland outside of the school where most of the learning takes place."

Before the meeting, students held an environmental showcase to demonstrate the importance of their programs. Ninth grader Akirah said, "What makes our school unique is learning doesn't stop at a desk. Our campus is part of the classroom. We learn science by being in it, not just reading about it."

Senior Leshawn Lucas added, "I respectfully invite the School District to step inside our building and witness the hardwork and excellence Lankenau has achieved."

Students and staff voiced concerns about losing access to unique resources and opportunities.

Student Malina Nutter said, "One of the 9th grade students here started a bird club cause we have the space to actually see the birds and go out in the woods. Are you going to be able to give us those resources to actually continue that program. Are you going to continue to grow live trout and put them back in the river closest to our school?"

District response and next steps

What they're saying:

Tomas Hanna, associate superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, responded, "The simple answer to your question is Yes, Yes, and we keep talking about planning until we get together to be sure to ensure the answer will be yes."

Oz Hill, deputy superintendent of the Philadelphia School District, said, "The Office of Student Enrollment and Placement will work directly with family to ensure each student has a best fit option through this process."

State Sen. Sharif Street attended the meeting and pledged to help keep the school open.

The district says its goal is to retain every student affected by the plan.

The recommendations will be presented to the Philadelphia School Board on Feb. 28, and the plan would not take effect until the 2027-2028 school year.

Students say they will continue their efforts to keep the school open.

The backstory:

Lankenau’s environmental focus and hands-on learning experiences have made it a unique part of the Philadelphia public school system.

The proposed closure has sparked strong reactions from students, staff and community leaders, who are pushing to preserve the school’s programs and campus.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what specific resources or programs would be available to students if Lankenau closes, or how the transition to Roxborough High School would be managed.