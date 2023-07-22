New surveillance video released as Cumberland County officials investigate 2021 homicide

Cumberland County officials release new surveillance video, hoping to identify someone they believe may be a witness, as they investigate a two-year-old homicide in Millville.

Anthony Taylor was shot and killed July 22, 2021, around 11 p.m., in a "multi-gun shootout" near 3rd and Vine streets in Millville, authorities said.

Cumberland County officials released the video in the hope a person seen on a bike just before the shooting can be identified. They believe this person might be a possible witness to the shooting or could provide information to further the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide is urged to contact Detective Harvey Calixto, of the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Major Crimes Unit at 856-207-2999 or the Millville Police Department Criminal Investigation Bureau at 856-825-7010. Additionally, anonymous tips can be provided by using ccpo.tips from any tablet, smartphone or computer.