New video released by police in effort to identify suspects, car in 2015 cold case

Detectives with the New Castle Division of Police Case Squad have released new surveillance video in an effort to solve a homicide from 2015.

Police say the deadly shooting of Kelvin Powers took place on February 11, 2015, at 6:55 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Amstel Drive, part of the William Penn Village Apartments, after receiving reports of a shooting. Investigators say Powers' girlfriend was leaving the apartment with her young son when she was confronted by two armed suspects wearing masks. The suspects reportedly entered the apartment and shot Powers multiple times.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Surveillance video revealed a "unique" Honda Civic fleeing the apartment complex after the two men fled the apartment, authorities say.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 302-395-8130.

A standing cash reward is being offered in exchange for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.