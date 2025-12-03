Eagles OC Kevin Patullo addresses egging incident at New Jersey home

The Brief Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo addresses his home being egged after the team's second straight loss. Patullo expressed his desire to move on from the incident and focus on their next game, but admitted it "crossed the line." The first-year playcaller has received mounting criticism from fans and media alike for the Eagles' lackluster offense.



Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo says he's ready to move on after his New Jersey home was egged following the team's second straight loss on Sunday.

Patullo, in his first season as the team's playcaller, has received criticism for a sputtering Eagles offense that has recently seen its season-long issues come to a head.

What we know:

Video showing Kevin Patullo's Moorestown home being egged by unknown individuals in the dead of night made the rounds on social media this week.

The egging followed the Eagles 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Black Friday, during which the team's offensive woes continued from the previous week in Dallas.

Chants of "Fire Kevin" rained down from disgruntled Eagles fans who packed into Lincoln Financial Field only to watch their team drop its second-straight game.

Eagles Nick Sirianni, who fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai in 2023 in an unsuccessful effort to pull his team out of a nosedive, has stood behind Patullo.

"We all have a part in it. Kevin has a part of it. I have a part of it," Sirianni said. "All the coaches have a part of it. All the players have a part of it. Again, you win and lose as a team. It’s never on one thing."

What they're saying:

Patullo addressed the egging incident for the first time on Wednesday, insisting that he's ready to move on while admitting that it "crossed the line."

"Part of our job is to handle criticism, and so it's perfectly acceptable to sit up here and talk about what's going on, how to fix it, what we're going to do going forward," Patullo said. "But when it involves your family, it obviously crosses the line."

Patullo, who is in his fifth year in Philadelphia after previously serving in other coaching roles, lauded Eagles fans and called his time in Philly "awesome."

"This is such a unique place to coach and play – it's very special," Patullo said. "There's nothing better than winning a game in our stadium, there's nothing better than going on the road and winning a game in front of all these Eagles fans. It's very unique and it's fun."