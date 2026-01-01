New Year's babies: Philly hospitals share photos of babies born as clock struck midnight

As the clock struck midnight in Philadelphia, life changed forever for Moms and Dads across the area who rang in the new year by welcoming their new bundles of joy.

New Year's Eve babies

What we know:

Little Henry Schamp may have been one of the only babies born right when the clock struck midnight.

Baby Henry with parents Sarah and Ryan. (Credit: Penn Medicine)

Doctors at Penn Medicine's Doylestown Hospital say parents Sarah and Paul welcomed Henry right as 2025 turned to 2026.

Baby Ezkiel Hall was welcomed to the world just after midnight on New Year's Eve at Temple Women & Families Hospital. Doctors say little Ezkiel was born to mom Natalie Rivera at 12:10 a.m.

Ezkiel Hall was born moments after the ball dropped on New Year's Eve at Temple Women and Families Hospital.

Parents Kim and Jason Sarnoff also met their new bundle of joy, Elliott, just after midnight at Lankenau Medical Center.

Elliott Sarnoff was born just after midnight on New Year's Eve at Lankenau Medical Center.

Born at 12:22 a.m., doctors say Elliott weighs 8 lbs, 13 oz.