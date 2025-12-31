New Year's Eve and Day in Philly: Road closures, SEPTA service changes

The Brief The City of Philadelphia and SEPTA have announced road closures and service changes for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Special late-night service will be available on several Regional Rail lines. Bus detours are planned for the Mummers Parade on New Year's Day.



The City of Philadelphia and SEPTA are reminding customers about road closures and service changes for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, including special late-night trains and bus detours.

Philadelphia's New Year's Eve event details

The free concert at Eakins Oval will feature LL Cool J and Adam Blackstone, starting at 8 p.m.

Fireworks will follow at midnight. Gates open at 6 p.m., and entry is through a secure checkpoint at Binswanger Triangle.

Public safety measures include a ban on unauthorized drone usage.

Attendees should report suspicious activity to police and avoid leaving items unattended. For updates, text "NYEPHL" to 888-777.

New Year's Eve SEPTA service adjustments

On New Year's Eve, Regional Rail trains will follow a weekday schedule with additional late-night service on several lines, including Chestnut Hill East, Fox Chase, and Lansdale/Doylestown.

Trains on the Broad Street Line and Market-Frankford Line will operate before and after the fireworks at Penn's Landing, with late-night trains available until 12:30 a.m.

Those heading to the Delaware River waterfront for fireworks are encouraged to use the Market-Frankford Line to 2nd Street Station or take Bus Routes 5, 12, 17, 21, 25, 33, or 42.

New Year's Day transportation plans

On New Year's Day, SEPTA's Regional Rail, Metro, and buses will run on a Sunday schedule.

Bus Route 204 will not operate on New Year's Day.

In preparation for the Mummers Parade, several bus routes will be detoured starting at 8:15 a.m. on 15th Street between JFK Boulevard and Chestnut Street.

Riders should check SEPTA’s Alerts and Detours page for the latest updates.

Road closures and parking restrictions

New Year's Eve

The following streets will be closed starting at 8 a.m. until approximately 6 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, unless otherwise noted:

Benjamin Franklin Parkway inner lanes from 20th Street to Eakins Oval

Benjamin Franklin Parkway outbound outer lanes from 22nd Street to Eakins Oval

Eakins Oval (all lanes)

Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval

MLK Drive from Sweet Briar Drive to Eakins Oval

Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmount Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Fountain Green Drive beginning at approximately 5:00 p.m.)

All closures listed below are in effect from approximately 12 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31 to 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, unless otherwise noted:

Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

Due to public safety interests relating to the fireworks show, all roads listed below will be closed from 10 p.m. on Wednesday, December 31 to approximately 1 a.m. on Thursday, January 1, unless noted otherwise:

Lemon Hill Drive

Sedgley Drive

Waterworks Drive

Poplar Drive

Additional closures may be implemented by the Philadelphia Police Department based on conditions in the interest of public safety. These additional road closures would be implemented at 6 p.m. and reopened immediately following the event:

Spring Garden Tunnel

I-676 Off-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-676 On-Ramp at 22nd Street

I-76 eastbound Off-Ramp at Spring Garden Street

22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

Parking Restrictions

The above-listed streets will be posted as "Temporary No Parking" zones. Motorists must adhere to "Temporary No Parking" signs. Additional "No Parking" zones include:

2200 – 2300 Park Towne Place (north side)

2200 Pennsylvania Avenue (south side)

Vehicles parked in these locations during posted hours will be relocated. If you believe your car has been relocated, call the police district of the area where your car was parked.