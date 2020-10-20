New York won't enforce New Jersey, Connecticut travel quarantines

A rise in COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and Connecticut has landed both states on New York’s quarantine list, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York won’t enforce the rules against those residents.

The three states had announced the joint travel advisory this summer at a time when the Northeast was reporting low and declining rates of infection while other parts of the country saw spikes.

But the governor said Tuesday he doesn’t expect residents from Connecticut or New Jersey to follow New York’s rule requiring self-quarantine for 14 days for states on the list.

The latest data shows that Connecticut hit advisory list threshold Monday, with 11.2 new cases per 100,000 residents. New Jersey and Massachusetts are both above nine cases per 100,000 residents, while New York is at seven per 100,000, twice what it was at the end of August.

"It's a problem," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a news conference Monday.

He had said there are so many connections between the three states, and so much cross-border commuting to work or shop, that travel restrictions might be unenforceable.

"I don't know to what extent it would be possible to do border patrol because you don't have airports there et cetera, and it would also seriously be disruptive to the economy," Cuomo said. "So, it's complicated and we're working with them, but we don't have any final conclusion yet but for a practical matter, you can't do border control with New Jersey and Connecticut."

Advertisement

Infections are also on the rise in Pennsylvania, including in northern communities bordering New York's Southern Tier. New York is opening rapid testing sites in the region, where infections and hospitalizations have seen an uptick.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, recently said his state's travel advisory metrics are being "reassessed."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he hasn't spoken directly with Cuomo on the advisory.

"My advice is not to travel, frankly," the Democrat said.

___

RELATED COVERAGE:

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!