Newark airport sets screening record, more than 80K

Transportation Security Administration officials say it has been a record-breaking summer at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport.

TSA agents screened a record 80,596 passengers and crew members at the airport on Friday. That broke the previous record of 79,467 set the day before, on Thursday. The number has been growing since April.

TSA's New Jersey security director Tom Carter said passengers need to allow plenty of extra time to get to their terminals because the parking lots, check-in counters and checkpoints are seeing record levels.

Carter says the checkpoints are most efficient when travelers come prepared and follow the guidance of TSA officers.