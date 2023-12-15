Ricardo the bull, captured after roaming Newark Penn Station tracks, gives 'interview' from animal sanctuary

The Skylands Animal Sanctuary And Rescue shared an exclusive interview with "Ricardo" the 700-pound bull Thursday night, after he was seen on several videos across social media earlier that morning roaming the tracks at Newark Penn Station.

In a video posted on Facebook, a man could be hear saying, "Do you know who I am? I'm your new Dad. You're good buddy, you're safe now."

The post said, in part, "Ricardo waking up from tranquilizer. He has had a long, rough day of fighting for his life, luckily it has paid off."

Ricardo's daring escape disrupted New Jersey Transit service and snarled rail traffic Thursday morning.

NJ Transit posted on X, formerly Twitter, a photo of the animal standing on the tracks at the station.

In a tweet, the agency said, "NJ TRANSIT rail service is subject to up to 45 minute delays between Newark Penn and PSNY, due to Police activity near Newark Penn Station. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH and Hoboken, Newark Penn and 33rd Street New York."

Newark Police Emergency Services Unit, as well as the Port Authority Police Department, found the bull and contained it inside a fenced lot. The animal will be safeguarded by the animal sanctuary in Wantage, New Jersey.

It’s unclear which slaughterhouse the bull came from, but Newark is home to a few.

It appears as though the longhorn came from the direction of Newark airport. He ran to Newark Penn, pulled a U-turn and went back down toward Frelinghuysen Avenue and Victoria Street. There, he was darted and corralled.

Newark police said there were no injuries reported.

Associated Press wire services helped contribute to this report.