Imam critically injured in shooting outside Newark mosque

An imam was critically injured in a shooting outside a mosque in Newark, New Jersey, according to Newark Police.

Officials say the shooting happened near Masjid Muhammad-Newark on South Orange Avenue and Camden Street around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SkyFOX over Masjid Muhammad-Newark on Camden Street.

Police said the imam was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Only one injury has been confirmed at this time.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini reported seeing detectives focused around the parking lot of the mosque.

The incident is still under investigation. It is unclear whether the imam or mosque were targeted.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy said, "My prayers are with Imam Hassan Sharif, who reports indicate was the victim of a shooting earlier this morning outside the Masjid Muhammad Mosque in Newark and is currently receiving medical treatment. At this point, we do not have any information about the perpetrators or motivations behind this incident, but I know law enforcement will provide updates as appropriate. At a time when the Muslim community is concerned by an increase of bias incidents and crimes, I want to assure the Muslim community and people of all faiths that we will do everything in our power to keep all residents safe, especially in or near our houses of worship. Anyone with information relevant to this shooting is urged to contact the Newark Police Department through their 24-hour tip hot line at 1-877-NWK TIPS (1-877-695-8477)."