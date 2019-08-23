Newlyweds share first dance with very good dog in adorable video
ARLINGTON, Wa. (FOX 5 DC) - Typically, a newlywed’s first dance consists of an intimate waltz shared between the bride and groom. But when Nicole and Seth Funden hit the dance floor they were joined by a very good girl named Eva.
In a heartwarming video, captured by Selena Mercedes—a friend of the bride, Eva gets on her hind legs, as her owners hold her paws, the three dance away.
The pup even wore a cute bowtie for the special occasion.
This is defiantly a special memory the newlyweds will always treasure.
Congratulations to Nicole and Seth Funden on their marriage!