Expand / Collapse search

NJ Amber Alert activated for missing toddler

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New Jersey
FOX 5 NY
NJSP_Amber_Alert_Sebastian_Rios_ article

Sebastian Rios (Via New Jersey State Police)

NEW JERSEY - A New Jersey Amber Alert has been activated for a missing toddler last seen on Thursday in Rahway in Union County.

Authorities say that Tyler Rios, 27, took his son, Sebastian Rios, 2. 

The New Jersey State Police are looking for a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with license plate S34NVH.  

If you see the vehicle, the suspect, or the boy, please contact police one of these ways:

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 5 NY News app. Download for FREE!