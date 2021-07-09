NJ Amber Alert activated for missing toddler

article

A New Jersey Amber Alert has been activated for a missing toddler last seen on Thursday in Rahway in Union County.

Authorities say that Tyler Rios, 27, took his son, Sebastian Rios, 2.

The New Jersey State Police are looking for a silver four-door Ford Fiesta with license plate S34NVH.

If you see the vehicle, the suspect, or the boy, please contact police one of these ways:

911

609-882-2000 ext 2894

missingp@njsp.org

