NJ Amber Alert for abducted infant canceled after girl found safe

Authorities have canceled an Amber Alert for an abducted infant after she was safely located, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Chinna Payne was believed to be with 27-year-old Damion Payne. Police say he was armed with a handgun and driving a white 2016 Nissan Altima. The car has Virginia tags VPF6043.

He was last seen in East Orange, New Jersey.

Chinna Payne was born on April 23, 2021. She is a foot tall, weighs 7 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

