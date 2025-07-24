Expand / Collapse search
NJ approves first cannabis consumption lounges: List of locations

Published  July 24, 2025 1:05pm EDT
New Jersey
The Brief

    • New Jersey will soon see the opening of the state's first legal cannabis consumption areas.
    • Four locations were approved by the NJ's Cannabis Regulatory Commission earlier this month.
    • The licensed retailers can create designated areas to consume cannabis on-site. 

NEW JERSEY - New Jersey just marked a "major milestone" in the state's cannabis industry, more than three years after selling recreational marijuana became legal.

What we know:

New Jersey's first legal cannabis consumption areas are set to open after the state's Cannabis Regulatory Commission approved four endorsements earlier this month.

The approvals allow the licensed retailers to create designated spaces for recreational consumers and medicinal cannabis patients to consume cannabis on-site. 

Approved locations

  • High Rollers Dispensary and SunnyTien Dispensary in Atlantic City
  • Gynsyng in Merchantville
  • URB’N Dispensary in Newark

What they're saying:

"This is a major milestone in New Jersey’s cannabis industry. These designated spaces provide consumers with safe and legal options for cannabis consumption," said Commission Chairwoman Dianna Houenou. "Whether individuals cannot consume cannabis inside their homes or simply wish to consume cannabis legally and responsibly, these areas provide a practical solution. We are proud to support this next phase of safe-use infrastructure in our state." 

What's next:

The approved retailers will now have to pass a final site inspection before their consumption areas can open for business.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the NJ Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

