NJ boardwalk named top destination for people to spread their ashes

"Under the Boardwalk" has taken on a whole new meaning thanks to this recent discovery.

Turns out Americans have chosen the Atlantic City boardwalk as one of the "Ultimate Resting Places."

It was named the top spot for people to have their ashes spread in New Jersey.

"The iconic boardwalk and ocean views are a fitting resting place for those who loved New Jersey's coastal charm and lively spirit."

Three thousand people were surveyed about their ideal final resting place, revealing everything from sports arenas to local icons.

