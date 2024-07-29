Expand / Collapse search

NJ boardwalk named top destination for people to spread their ashes

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  July 29, 2024 12:39pm EDT
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - "Under the Boardwalk" has taken on a whole new meaning thanks to this recent discovery.

Turns out Americans have chosen the Atlantic City boardwalk as one of the "Ultimate Resting Places."

It was named the top spot for people to have their ashes spread in New Jersey.

"The iconic boardwalk and ocean views are a fitting resting place for those who loved New Jersey's coastal charm and lively spirit."

Three thousand people were surveyed about their ideal final resting place, revealing everything from sports arenas to local icons.

Want to see where other states choose? Check out the full list.