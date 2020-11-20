NJ cannabis bill advances, but lawmakers differ on details

article

New Jersey lawmakers have advanced legislation to establish a new recreational marijuana marketplace, which voters overwhelmingly approved on the ballot earlier this month.

The Assembly Appropriations Committee and the Senate Budget Committee passed legislation on Thursday, but the changes mean the two Democrat-led chambers will have to iron out their differences before going to a floor vote.

Lawmakers have been negotiating over amending the measure since it stalled last week. Among the key changes in the bill are the addition of an excise tax.

The bill calls for a tax of one-third of 1% on marijuana sales. The state’s sales tax of more than 6.6% will also apply.

