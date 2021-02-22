NJ considers new cannabis bill to advance legalization

article

New Jersey’s Democrat-led Legislature is set to vote on a measure that loosens penalties for underage marijuana and alcohol possession seen as the linchpin to getting support for broader legislation setting up the recreational marijuana market.

The Assembly and Senate will meet Monday morning to consider legislation that advanced from a committee on Friday.

The bill’s sponsor, Democratic Judiciary Committee Chairman Nicholas Scutari, said he hopes the bill will get enough support to pass and will persuade Gov. Phil Murphy to sign two bills already on his desk that set up the new marketplace and decriminalize marijuana for those 21 and older.'

