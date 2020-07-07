NJ expands travel restrictions to 3 more states, including Delaware

New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut have extended their mandatory self-quarantine to travelers from three more states, including Delaware, bringing their total to 19.

On Tuesday, Governor Murphy announced residents who have traveled to or from Delaware, Oklahoma and, Kansas will also be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning or arriving in New Jersey.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut had previously restricted access to travelers from 16 states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Utah.

The states under the travel advisory have seen a significant spread of COVID-19 in recent weeks.

Last week, Delaware announced new restrictions on beach bars and delayed their move to phase three of their reopening plan after spikes in cases. Governor John Carney says the spike has been most evident in their younger population.

The restriction requires travelers and those residents who are returning from impacted states to self-quarantine at their home, or a hotel or other temporary lodging.

Individuals should leave the place of self-quarantine only to seek medical care/treatment or to obtain food and other essential items.

Advertisement

The formula to determine which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states where a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP