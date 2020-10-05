NJ Fish and Game Council proposes to suspend the bear hunt after 2020 season

The New Jersey Fish and Game Council proposes to suspend New Jersey’s bear hunt after the 2020 season.

Governor Phil Murphy made the announcement Monday, during a press conference. He stated the council proposed an amendment to the game code that will suspend the bear hunt. The proposal also seeks to remove the current comprehensive black bear management policy from the game code.

Gov. Murphy went on to say he thought the issue was a complex one and something that had been discussed numerous times with officials from the Department of Environmental Protection and the New Jersey Fish and Game Council.

“This would allow the council and Department of Environmental Protection to engage in a thorough and complete review of current scientific data in developing a new black bear policy that promotes public safety and welfare, while protecting important wildlife with a focus on non-lethal management techniques,” Gov. Murphy said.

The 2020 bear hunt will be the last under Gov. Murphy’s administration, he said.

