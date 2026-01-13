NJ Gov. Murphy to deliver 2026 State of the State address: LIVE coverage

The Brief New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will deliver his final State of the State Address on Tuesday afternoon. "It has been the highest honor of my life to serve as Governor of our great Garden State," Murphy said. "Together, we have built a New Jersey that is stronger and fairer than ever before. FOX 5 NY will have live coverage of the address beginning at 3 p.m.



2026 State of the State Address

What we know:

In his previous address, the governor mentioned remaining committed to "delivering economic security and opportunity to every New Jerseyan."

It's Murphy's final address, as Mikie Sherrill's inauguration date is only a week away.