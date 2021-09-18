NJ judge who said men are 'in control' suspended for 1 month

article

A New Jersey judge who suggested to a domestic violence suspect that men are "in control" has been suspended two years after he made the comments.

The state Supreme Court announced Friday it adopted the recommendation of a panel on judicial conduct to suspend Municipal Court Judge Steven Brister for one month.

The panel wrote in 2019 that Brister, who has served in both East Orange and Newark, told the man that men should treat women delicately "just to let them know you’re the man and you’re in control."

Brister has called the remarks "well-meaning but misguided" and has said he has completed several ethics courses.

