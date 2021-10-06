Expand / Collapse search

NJ law scraps ability not to hire, promote workers over 70

Published 
News
Associated Press
article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: A 'Help Wanted' sign is displayed at a gas station on June 23, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Nearly 650,000 retail workers gave notice in April, the biggest one-month worker exodus in the retail industry in more

Expand

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey has eliminated a carve-out in its law against discrimination that permitted employers not to hire or promote workers who are 70 or older. 

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday signed the legislation into law, saying "discrimination of any kind has no place in New Jersey." 

New Jersey’s anti-discrimination law bars discrimination or harassment based on disability, gender, national origin, race, religion or age. 

But the law contained provisions that said the law shouldn’t be construed to block employers "from refusing to accept for employment or to promote any person over 70 years of age." 

The new law eliminates that provision.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter