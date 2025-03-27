Expand / Collapse search

NJ man wins $1.5 million lottery after losing job, acting on a dream

Published  March 27, 2025 10:36am EDT
New Jersey
    • A man in Union County won $1.5 million last month playing the Jersey Cash 5.
    • He decided to play after having a "good dream."
    • The win came at the perfect time!

NEW JERSEY - Follow your dreams - they may just make you an instant millionaire! 

What we know:

A man in Union County won a $1.5 million jackpot after buying a Jersey Cash 5 ticket at an EZ Check Food Store on February 26.

So, what inspired him to play the lottery that day? A dream!

"I’ve always been told that if I’ve had a dream, and if it’s a good dream, I should play," the lucky man said.

He didn't even pick his numbers!

What's next:

The winner, who lost his job back in November, says he will be spending the money wisely.

"It’s so crazy. Let me tell you: God answers your prayers."

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Lottery.

