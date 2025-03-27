NJ man wins $1.5 million lottery after losing job, acting on a dream
NEW JERSEY - Follow your dreams - they may just make you an instant millionaire!
What we know:
A man in Union County won a $1.5 million jackpot after buying a Jersey Cash 5 ticket at an EZ Check Food Store on February 26.
So, what inspired him to play the lottery that day? A dream!
"I’ve always been told that if I’ve had a dream, and if it’s a good dream, I should play," the lucky man said.
He didn't even pick his numbers!
What's next:
The winner, who lost his job back in November, says he will be spending the money wisely.
"It’s so crazy. Let me tell you: God answers your prayers."
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the New Jersey Lottery.