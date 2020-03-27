NJ navy veteran hospitalized with COVID-19 desperately needs plasma donation

A New Jersey navy veteran has been hospitalized in critical condition as he battles COVID-19 and his family is pleading for help to aid his recovery.

Brett Breslow, 50, had no prior health condition when he felt ill with COVID-19. His condition rapidly deteriorated and he has been hospitalized in the ICU at Cooper University Hospital for over a week.

Now, he is on a ventilator and dialysis. Doctors believe a newly FDA-approved treatment could help Brett’s body battle the disease.

His older brother, Peter Breslow, joined Good Day Philadelphia to discuss his brother’s condition and explain the newly approved procedure that could potentially save his life.

"This is a complete shock to us," Peter said after he explained that his brother is an incredible man -- he fought in the First Gulf War, works as a software engineer at Lockheed Martin, is a proud husband, and is an even prouder father of two children. Prior to his diagnosis with COVID-19, he was in great shape and avidly weighlifted.

When Brett first fell ill, he resisted going to the doctor but as he began to struggle with his breathing, they took him to Cooper University Hospital.

"He's the toughest guy I know," Peter added, which makes it unsurprising that Brett is a good candidate for the convalescent plasma. He is one of only two individuals that are eligible to try this new treatment.

"It is possible that convalescent plasma that contains antibodies to sars-cov-2 (the virus that causes covid-19) might be effective against the infection," FDA officials explained.

COVID-19 convalescent plasma can only be collected from recovered individuals if they are eligible to donate blood. Eligibility includes having confirmed positive for COVID-19 and full resolution of the virus for 14 days.

To learn more about how to donate convalescent plasma, you can visit the following website: here.

