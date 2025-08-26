NJ officer shared videos of woman engaging in sexual act in holding cell: officials

article

The Brief A New Jersey police officer is being charged with misconduct and invasion of privacy. He is accused of recording a woman engaging in a sexual act while she was in police custody. Officials say the officer then shared the videos.



A police officer in Ventnor City, New Jersey, is facing several charges after allegedly sharing explicit video of a woman in police custody.

What we know:

Ryan M. Bonanni, 24, is charged with official misconduct, computer theft and invasion of privacy.

He is accused of accessing surveillance videos of a woman in various stages of undress while in a holding cell, as she engaged in a sexual act.

Officials say the officer recorded the videos on his personal cell phone and sent them to other people using Snapchat.

Texts and captions pertaining to the arrested woman were also found on his phone.

What's next:

An investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement is asking anyone with information to contact them.