NJ officers help deliver baby in car, remove umbilical cord from neck

A trio of officers in Morristown, New Jersey helped safely deliver a newborn baby girl over the Fourth of July holiday.

Around 10:30 a.m. on that Saturday, patrols were dispatched to North Star Drive in Morris Township for a report of a female in labor inside a vehicle.

Three officers, identified as Patrolman Gallardo, Patrolman Ribnicky, and Patrolman Dungee, responded to the scene.

The three officers assisted in delivering the baby and then helped remove the umbilical cord from around the newborn's neck.

The baby is a healthy baby girl named Ruby Ann Davis. She weighed six pounds three ounces at birth.

The Morris Township Police Department shared photos of the officers, parents, and Ruby's older sister days after the delivery.

