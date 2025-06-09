List: Who's running for NJ governor?

The Brief Nearly a dozen candidates are competing for the chance to succeed Gov. Murphy. The race for the Democratic nomination features a crowded field of prominent current and former officeholders. In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Trump's endorsement.



Nearly a dozen candidates are competing in New Jersey for the chance to succeed term-limited Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor features a crowded field of prominent current and former officeholders.

In the Republican primary, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has President Donald Trump's endorsement.

NJ governor primary: Who are the candidates?

Rep. Mikie Sherrill, D-N.J., participates in the House Democrats' news conference following their caucus meeting in the Capitol on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Sherrill is a former federal prosecutor and U.S. Navy helicopter pilot. She has represented the 11th District, which includes parts of Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, since her 2018 election.

She has since won reelection three times.

Rep. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., leaves a meeting of the House Democratic Caucus about the candidacy of President Joe Biden at the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Expand

Gottheimer, a former speechwriter for Bill Clinton and adviser to the head of the Federal Communications Commission, toppled conservative Republican Rep. Scott Garrett in 2016.

Gottheimer represents the state’s 5th Congressional District, which spans parts of Bergen, Passaic and Sussex counties.

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka makes a speech to press members after appearing in federal court for a status conference after his arrest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility last week in front of the Federal Court in New Jersey, Uni Expand

Baraka is the current mayor of Newark. First elected mayor in 2014, Baraka has spent over a decade leading Newark through economic and social changes, including reductions in crime and homelessness, and improvements in infrastructure.

Most recently, he was arrested outside the Delaney Hall federal immigration detention center while protesting its opening.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop speaks during a press conference on April 11, 2025 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Six people are dead after the sightseeing helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain crashed into the Hudson River off Lower Manhat Expand

Fulop, the third-term Democratic mayor of the state’s second-biggest city, is a former Marine who served in Iraq after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Back in January, Fulop floated the idea of a ‘reverse congestion pricing’ toll in an appearance on Good Day New York. Fulop suggested New Jersey could implement similar fees, capitalizing on the state's opportunities for cross-border tolling.

Sean Spiller speaks onstage at the 15th Annual Induction Ceremony for the New Jersey Hall of Fame at NJPAC October 29, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Variety via Getty Images)

Spiller is the president of the New Jersey Education Association and former mayor of Montclair.

Spiller began as a science teacher before rising through the ranks of the New Jersey Education Association, becoming its president in 2021 after eight years on the executive board.

Steve Sweeney is running for NJ governor.

Sweeney has centered his gubernatorial campaign on reforming New Jersey’s budget process and addressing the state’s housing challenges.

With 20 years of public office experience, including more than a decade as Senate president, Sweeney is banking on his experience and commitment to tackling systemic issues.

NJ Republican governor candidates

Ciattarelli, a Somerville native and business founder, is making another run for New Jersey governor. This time, he has the backing of President Trump.

Ciattarelli nearly unseated Murphy back in 2021 and finished second in the 2017 GOP primary. This time, he says he is focused on tackling New Jersey’s affordability crisis, citing rising taxes, tolls, and fees.

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 17: Bill Spadea performs onstage during "An Evening of Comedy Starring Joe Gorga" at Harrah's Resort on August 17, 2024 in Atlantic City, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Spadea is an entrepreneur and host of the Bill Spadea Show on NJ101.5 FM.

Spadea says he's focused on New Jersey’s budget and ending the illegal immigration crisis, which he claims costs taxpayers too much.

Bramnick says he wants to create a government efficiency panel with private residents and business leaders to identify waste and areas for improvement.

He's been in the State Senate since 2022 and was an Assemblyman for nearly two decades prior from 2003-2021.

Kranjac is the former mayor of Englewood Cliffs, serving from 2016 to 2024. He calls himself a political outsider determined to change Trenton. Since leaving office, he has continued as a corporate attorney and venture capitalist.

Barbera is a contractor and real estate developer from Burlington County. A Marlton native, Barbera’s career includes work as a general contractor, insurance claim mitigator, freight carrier, and owner-operator of a CDL A flatbed and commercial snow service operation.

NJ primary 2025 date

Primary election day is Tuesday, June 10. Polls close at 8 p.m.

Where to vote NJ primary

NJ Democratic primary polls

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to According to a May survey , 28% of registered New Jersey Democratic voters said they would vote for U.S. Rep, Mikie Sherrill, as Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, and U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer each had 11% of Democratic responders' support. A month ahead of the primary, 24% of Dem voters said they were undecided.

SurveyUSA: conducted in May, According to a poll conducted in May, voters showed slightly more favorable options for Sherrill compared to the rest of the field. Gottheimer was a close second.

Fundraising numbers: Gottheimer has had a slight edge in fundraising, with about $9.1 million in contributions, followed by Sherrill and Fulop, each with about $8.9 million raised for their campaigns, according to the Associated Press.

NJ Republican primary polls

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to According to a May survey , 44% of registered New Jersey Republican voters said they would vote for former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, while 18% support talk radio host Bill Spadea. A month ahead of the primary, 23% of GOP voters said they were undecided.

SurveyUSA: conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," accordin gto the The poll conducted in May only asked voters about Ciattarelli, who "has favorability ratings of 40%-36% among the broader electorate and 63%-19% among Trump voters," accordin gto the New Jersey Globe

Trump endorsement: President Trump has endorsed Ciattarelli in May and campaigned for him in a virtual rally.