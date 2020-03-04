NJ reports first presumptive positive COVID-19 case

article

New Jersey is reporting its first presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, officials in Governor Phil Murphy’s office stated.

A man in his 30s was hospitalized March 3 in Bergen County, according to the Governor’s office.

“Any case of novel coronavirus in our state is concerning, however most New Jersey residents are at very low risk of contracting COVID-19,” Judith Persichilli, New Jersey Department of Health Commissioner.

The presumptive positive result was tested by the New Jersey Health department and has been submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for confirmation.

