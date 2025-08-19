NJ resident infected with malaria, state officials investigate

article

State officials on Monday announced that they're investigating a case of malaria found in a North Jersey resident, according to a press release.

What we know:

The New Jersey Departments of Health (NJDOH) and Environmental Protection (NJDEP) are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate potential sources of infection. They're currently attempting to determine whether the infection came from a local mosquito, as the Morris County resident had no recent history of international travel.

If confirmed, it would be the first reported case of malaria acquired in New Jersey since 1991, the Department of Health stated.

What they're saying:

Acting Health Commissioner Jeff Brown said the likelihood of catching the disease in New Jersey is still low, but he urged residents to take precautions.

"The most effective ways are to prevent mosquito bites in the first place and to ensure early diagnosis and treatment of malaria in returning travelers," he said. "Anyone traveling to countries with widespread malaria should take appropriate steps to prevent malaria while traveling and monitor for symptoms."

"I urge the public to continue taking steps to eliminate standing water around their properties, which will go a long way to reducing the risk of mosquito breeding," Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette added. "As the summer winds down, taking this simple, but necessary step will help ensure quality of life and protect public health."

The infected resident's condition was not released.

Malaria facts and symptoms

What you can do:

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite transmitted by female Anopheles mosquitoes, specifically. It's widespread in many tropical and subtropical countries.

Symptoms of malaria include body aches, chills, diarrhea, nausea and high fever. These symptoms usually appear seven to 30 days after infection, according to the CDC.

The disease kills about 600,000 people each year, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and South America. This is due to a lack of preventative measures as well as how difficult it is to distribute anti-malarial drugs. In New Jersey, there are 100 travel-associated cases of malaria reported each year, according to health officials.

Summer and early fall are peak times for other mosquito-borne diseases in New Jersey, including West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis. To prevent mosquito bites, officials say to use EPA-registered insect repellent and wear long-sleeved shirts, pants and socks while spending time outdoors. Residents can also reduce mosquito populations by eliminating standing water around their properties. If traveling, residents should review any notices for their destination and contact a health care provider before traveling to discuss if medications or vaccines are recommended.