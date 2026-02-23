NJ Transit resumes rail, bus and Access Link service Tuesday with schedule changes

The Brief NJ TRANSIT will resume rail, bus and Access Link service on Tuesday, Feb. 24, with schedule changes due to ongoing snow removal. Some rail lines will operate on a Presidents’ Day schedule, while others remain suspended or diverted. Riders are advised to check for updates and prepare for possible delays or detours.



NJ TRANSIT will resume rail, bus and Access Link service on Tuesday, Feb. 24, but riders should expect schedule changes and possible delays as crews continue to clear snow from key rail lines.

Rail and bus service changes for Tuesday

What we know:

Most NJ TRANSIT rail lines, except the Atlantic City Rail Line, will operate on a Presidents’ Day schedule.

Service on the Morristown, Gladstone and Montclair-Boonton lines will be diverted to Hoboken, with cross-honoring available on PATH, NY Waterway Ferry and NJ TRANSIT 126 bus.

The Atlantic City Rail Line will run on a regular weekday schedule.

The Pascack Valley, Main-Bergen and Port Jervis lines will also follow a Presidents’ Day schedule.

Trains on the Northeast Corridor will run between Trenton and Metropark, then express to Newark Penn Station, skipping local stops between Metropark and Newark.

North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line service will remain suspended until Amtrak completes snow removal.

Bus, Light Rail and Access Link will operate on regular weekday schedules, but customers should be ready for possible delays, detours or cancellations depending on road conditions.

NJ TRANSIT’s Emergency Operations Center is monitoring the situation, and key personnel are in the field to respond to any impacts.

These changes could affect thousands of daily commuters across New Jersey and the region.

Riders who depend on suspended or diverted lines may need to adjust their travel plans and use alternate routes.

NJ TRANSIT is urging customers to stay informed by checking service alerts, the NJ TRANSIT website, mobile app or social media accounts for the latest updates.

Customers are encouraged to download or update the NJ TRANSIT mobile app for customized service alerts and to follow their specific line accounts on X (formerly Twitter) for real-time information.

Timeline for service restoration

Amtrak crews are working overnight to clear snow from track switches on the Northeast Corridor.

The resumption of service on the North Jersey Coast and Raritan Valley lines, as well as local stops on the Northeast Corridor, depends on the completion of this work.

What's next:

NJ TRANSIT will continue to monitor conditions and update customers as new information becomes available.

Riders should continue to monitor NJ TRANSIT’s alerts and be prepared for further changes or updates as weather and track conditions evolve.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear when the North Jersey Coast Line and Raritan Valley Line will resume service, or when local stops on the Northeast Corridor will reopen.

Updates will depend on Amtrak’s progress clearing snow from the tracks.