No arrests made after double shooting inside car in Philadelphia neighborhood
PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood left two people injured as police continue to search for the suspected shooter.
What we know:
A shooting victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot to the arm just after midnight on Sunday.
Another victim arrived at another hospital a short time later in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
Police say the shooting happened inside a car on the 5800 block of North 21st Street.
No one is currently in custody.
What we don't know:
The ages and identities of the shooting victims have yet to be released, along with any possible suspect descriptions.
A motive is also still unknown at this time.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.