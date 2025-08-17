No arrests made after double shooting inside car in Philadelphia neighborhood

The Brief Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened inside a car. No arrests have been made.



An overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood left two people injured as police continue to search for the suspected shooter.

What we know:

A shooting victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot to the arm just after midnight on Sunday.

Another victim arrived at another hospital a short time later in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police say the shooting happened inside a car on the 5800 block of North 21st Street.

No one is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the shooting victims have yet to be released, along with any possible suspect descriptions.

A motive is also still unknown at this time.