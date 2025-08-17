Expand / Collapse search

No arrests made after double shooting inside car in Philadelphia neighborhood

By
Published  August 17, 2025 8:13am EDT
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Two people were shot in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood early Sunday morning.
    • Police say the shooting happened inside a car.
    • No arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA - An overnight shooting in Philadelphia's Ogontz neighborhood left two people injured as police continue to search for the suspected shooter.

What we know:

A shooting victim showed up to a local hospital with a gunshot to the arm just after midnight on Sunday.

Another victim arrived at another hospital a short time later in extremely critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head. 

Police say the shooting happened inside a car on the 5800 block of North 21st Street.

No one is currently in custody.

What we don't know:

The ages and identities of the shooting victims have yet to be released, along with any possible suspect descriptions.

A motive is also still unknown at this time.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.

