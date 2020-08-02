No injuries reported after fire tears through home in Wilmington

article

Fire officials in Delaware say no one is injured after a large blaze ignited at a home in Wilmington early Sunday morning.

The blaze reportedly happened on Derby Way in the Brandywine Hunt section of the city shortly before 4 a.m.

Crews say flames were seen shooting from the inside of the home, causing additional damage to neighboring residences. Five adults and one child reportedly escaped the blaze unharmed.

Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked the inferno. Officials ask anyone with information about this fire to contact the state fire marshal's office at 302-323-5375.

