Man shoots girlfriend, 10-year-old daughter in Hamilton murder-suicide: prosecutors

Investigators in Mercer County believe a man shot and killed his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself early Thursday morning.

Authorities have not released the names of the man or the victims killed in the double murder-suicide.

What we know:

Officers from the Hamilton Police Department were called to a home on the 200 block of Henry Street around 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police found a man, woman and 10-year-old girl shot to death inside the property, authorities said.

Investigators determined that the man shot and killed his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter before fatally shooting himself.

What we don't know:

