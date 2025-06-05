Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson speaks out after arrest of man accused of stealing beloved instruments

The Brief It’s a story out of Atlantic City making national headlines as an arrest was made after police say a man stole two instruments from the rock band Heart. However, the two beloved instruments have not been recovered. Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson spoke with FOX 29’s Steve Keeley about the arrest.



A Pleasantville man is accused of stealing a guitar and mandolin that belonged to the classic rock band Heart from an Atlantic City casino concert venue.

The backstory:

Nancy Wilson, of Heart, wanted to talk to FOX 29 from her tour stop in Chicago after seeing the story Wednesday night and then the news Thursday of an arrest in the incident, but still no sign of her guitar and her bandmate’s mandolin, stolen off the stage in the theater inside the Hard Rock Casino Friday.

Wilson said, "We set up the gear the night before the first show and somehow somebody with a hoodie that they caught on CCTV just kinda went and did a drive by and just nabbed ‘em."

It was on the Kentucky Avenue beach block, just off the boardwalk, where police arrested 57-year-old Garfield Bennett of Pleasantville Wednesday night. Somehow, he was able to wander into the Hard Rock Casino theater Friday where Wilson’s band, Heart, had their stage and instruments set up for their concert Saturday and walk out with them.

Atlantic City police tell FOX 29 he was seen on city surveillance cameras trying to sell the instruments on the streets in various parts of town.

Wilson said, "Supposedly, he managed to sell one. I don’t know if both were sold off or not."

Atlantic City police say Bennett sold one of the instruments to some still unknown buyer. Police have not learned what he did with the other.

What they're saying:

"These are one-of-a-kind, rare instruments," Wilson explained.

Atlantic City police put out a warning to the buyer, saying:

"Any individual in possession of these stolen items is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department and voluntarily surrender the instrument. If not surrendered, and the individual is located in possession of the stolen items, they will be arrested and criminally charged with receiving stolen property."

"It’s a really beautiful thing that you’re helping me reach out to people with their kindest hearts," Wilson stated. "And, appeal to the kindness in people to help find and return these precious things that are so meaningful to me and the band. We’re just hoping against hope and sending the best prayers we can send."