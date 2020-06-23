No injuries reported after shots fired at police in South Philadelphia, police say

Police say a suspect fired shots at officers in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the officers were investigating a shooting near Sixth Street and Mercy just before 5 p.m. Tuesday when they saw a man armed with a gun.

Investigators say the officers, who were in plainclothes, identified themselves and that's when the suspect fired shots. One officer fired back.

No one was hurt. Police say the suspect fell, dropped his weapon and was arrested at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

