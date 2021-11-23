No injuries reported during attempted robbery at Crescentville Sunoco

Police in Philadelphia are investigating an attempted robbery at a Sunoco gas station in the Crescentville section of the city.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of Adams Avenue.

Police say the suspects drove a vehicle into the store, then tried and failed to steal the safe.

There are no reports of injuries at this time. There is also no reports of any arrests made in this case.

