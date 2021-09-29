No more Greek letters: Here’s what will happen when we run out of hurricane names this time

Tropical Storm Victor formed in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday. That leaves only one name on the 2021 hurricane list, with two months to go.

So what happens if we have more than one additional named storm? After last year’s salad of Greek names, there’s a new plan this year, with new names.

The history of hurricane names

An unidentified man works with charts at the U.S. Weather Bureau in Miami, date uncertain. (Dept. of Commerce collection via Florida Memory)

First, some background. Initially, military meteorologists used a haphazard system involving the phonetic alphabet to name storms – giving us hurricanes Baker, Dog, and Easy in 1950, for example.

The United States Weather Bureau began creating the more familiar lists of storm names in 1953. They were all women’s names at first, but that changed in 1978 at the direction of then-Secretary of Commerce Juanita Kreps.

The 21-name lists – one for each letter of the alphabet, minus the less-common letters Q, U, X, Y, and Z – are now maintained and updated by an international committee of the World Meteorological Organization.

A meteorologist viewing instruments at the U.S. Department of Commerce Weather Bureau National Hurricane Center in Miami, circa 1970. (Dept. of Commerce collection via Florida Memory)

Six lists are used in rotation and recycled every six years, meaning the 2021 list will be used again in 2027. A name is retired only if a storm is so deadly or costly that the future use of its name on a different storm would be inappropriate and insensitive.

LINK: See the rotating lists of names

If all 21 names were used up in a season, the Greek alphabet was used. That happened only twice – in 2005 and then during last year’s record-shattering hurricane season.

Satellite view of Hurricane Andrew, 1992.

No more Greek letters

After the 2020 season, a World Meteorological Organization committee ended the use of Greek letters, deciding the practice was confusing and put too much focus on the sometimes obscure Greek letter and not on the dangerous storm it represented.

Also, in 2020 with Zeta, Eta and Theta, they sounded so similar it caused problems. And Iota and Eta ended up being retired anyway.

Starting this year, if there are more than 21 Atlantic storms, the next storms will come from a new supplemental list of names headed by Adria, Braylen, Caridad and Deshawn, and ending with Will.

With two months to go in the season, it’s likely that will happen. Only Wanda remains unused this year.

LINK: Track the tropics on MyFoxHurricane.com

Full list of supplemental Atlantic hurricane names

Adria

Braylen

Caridad

Deshawn

Emery

Foster

Gemma

Heath

Isla

Jacobus

Kenzie

Lucio

Makayla

Nolan

Orlanda

Pax

Ronin

Sophie

Tayshaun

Viviana

Will

Retired hurricane names and year of last use

Agnes, 1972

Alicia, 1983

Allen, 1980

Allison, 2001

Andrew, 1992

Anita, 1977

Audrey, 1957

Betsy, 1965

Beulah, 1967

Bob, 1991

Camille, 1969

Carla, 1961

Carmen, 1974

Carol, 1954

Celia, 1970

Cesar, 1996

Charley, 2004

Cleo, 1964

Connie, 1955

David, 1979

Dean, 2007

Dennis, 2005

Diana, 1990

Diane, 1955

Donna, 1960

Dora, 1964

Dorian, 2019

Edna, 1954

Elena, 1985

Eloise, 1975

Erika, 2015

Eta, 2020

Fabian, 2003

Felix, 2007

Fifi, 1974

Flora, 1963

Florence, 2018

Floyd, 1999

Fran, 1996

Frances, 2004

Frederic, 1979

Georges, 1998

Gilbert, 1988

Gloria, 1985

Greta, 1978

Gustav, 2008

Harvey, 2017

Hattie, 1961

Hazel, 1954

Hilda, 1964

Hortense, 1996

Hugo, 1989

Igor, 2010

Ike, 2008

Inez, 1966

Ingrid, 2013

Ione, 1955

Iota, 2020

Irene, 2011

Iris, 2001

Irma, 2017

Isabel, 2003

Isidore, 2002

Ivan, 2004

Janet, 1955

Jeanne, 2004

Joan, 1988

Joaquin, 2015

Juan, 2003

Katrina, 2005

Keith, 2000

Klaus, 1990

Laura, 2020

Lenny, 1999

Lili, 2002

Luis, 1995

Maria, 2017

Marilyn, 1995

Matthew, 2016

Michael, 2018

Michelle, 2001

Mitch, 1998

Nate, 2017

Noel, 2007

Opal, 1995

Otto, 2016

Paloma, 2008

Rita, 2005

Roxanne, 1995

Sandy, 2012

Stan, 2005

Tomas, 2010

Wilma, 2005

Advertisement

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.