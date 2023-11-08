Norcross 'considering' lawsuit against Eagles, NFL after ejection over US-Israel flag

George Norcross said he is considering suing the Eagles and the NFL after being ejected from Sunday's game at Lincoln Financial Field for refusing to take down a U.S.-Israel flag hung outside his luxury suite.

Norcross, 67, is seen in a video posted to X in a confrontation with a stadium security guard who reached for the flag. Norcross, an insurance mogul and chairperson at Cooper University Hospital, pulled his arm away from security and was escorted out of the stadium.

A spokesperson for the City of Philadelphia said the Eagles tried to privately handle the situation before removing Norcross, including having Mayor Jim Kenney come from another luxury suite to speak to him about the stadium's flag policy.

"I've known Jim for a couple of decades, he came down rather sheepishly and said ‘The Eagles had me sent here’ and I said ‘I thought you were the Mayor of Philadelphia and they sent you down the hall to see me, huh?’," Norcross recalled.

The team's policy states that "signs, banners or other items that are obscene or indecent, not event related, potentially offensive to other patrons, capable of blocking the views of other fans or otherwise deemed dangerous or inappropriate by the Eagles are prohibited."

Norcross, a self-described "passionate Eagles fan" from Camden County, told FOX Business that he believed their estimated 3x5 foot flag "would be a great statement to make to the stadium." He believes the Eagles organization and the security firm hired by Lincoln Financial Field should address the situation.

"It's insane," said Norcross about his ejection. "The day after this happened somebody should have called somebody, a mutual friend, and say ‘hey, can we work this out, because it’s not really worth this and who would have thought it's going to get to this level'."

In a statement shared to FOX 29, the Philadelphia Eagles rebuked the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel, re-sharing a statement issued by the team on Oct. 9 that called the attack "abhorrent acts of terrorism." The team also expressed that Norcross's ejection was due to his alleged physical and verbal abuse towards stadium staff when he was told to take down the flag in accordance with The Linc's signage policy:

"Our stadium policies expressly prohibit signage containing any kind of non-game messaging to be hung from a stadium suite. Stadium staff repeatedly asked Mr. Norcross to remove the sign he hung outside of the suite. Instead of complying with the request, Mr. Norcross became physically and verbally abusive. Mr. Norcross was ejected from the stadium only after his abuse toward numerous stadium staff members continued. He was escorted from the suite level to the stadium’s ejection point, just as anyone else would be after engaging in abusive behavior in violation of stadium policy."

Norcorss said he, along with his partners, have donated over $1M to Kenney's charity which he said supports scholarship funds for Philadelphia's youth. Norcross, who said he also has season tickets, estimated that he's used the luxury suite for the last six years.

Norcross said despite the ejection he still plans to go to the Eagles next home game against the Bills on Nov. 20, but he's still considering taking legal action against the team and the NFL for something he says "shouldn't have happened in a million years."